Minor injuries after car rolls near Cromwell

Three people have walked away with minor injuries after a car rolled on State Highway 6 near Cromwell this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash along the Kawarau Gorge Rd about 4.15pm.

Emergency services arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later.

Police said several motorists had pulled over to help the car's occupants.

No medical treatment was required.

The vehicle was towed and the road cleared by 5.05pm.