Motorcycles go up in flames

    Millers Flat man Colin Bayne surveys the aftermath of a fire in his workshop yesterday afternoon....
    Millers Flat man Colin Bayne surveys the aftermath of a fire in his workshop yesterday afternoon. Mr Bayne was welding in the shed when it ignited. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON
    An accident involving a welding machine and an aerosol can caused a workshop of beloved treasures to erupt into flames yesterday afternoon.

    Millers Flat retiree Colin Bayne was welding in his large shed in Craig Flat Rd at about 4.30pm when an aerosol can dropped from his workbench, punctured and sent a jet of paint geysering.

    The paint ignited instantly.

    Flames enveloped tools, a lathe and a collection of seven Honda motorbikes.

    Perspex skylights melted and surrounding trees and power poles burnt.

    Mr Bayne escaped out a side door, singeing the backs of his hands as he did.

    The nearest fire extinguisher was in the shed, but he was "sensible enough not to go back".

    "It went up in less than a minute," he said.

    Firefighters from Millers Flat and brigades from Roxburgh and Alexandra initially contained the fire before it flared up last night.

    Mr Bayne saved one motorbike from his shed and drove his car away from the adjoining garage.

    "You don’t expect a can of paint to fall over and this to happen.

    "I just happened to be welding at the wrong time."

    -- SHANNON THOMSON and ERIC TRUMP

     

     

