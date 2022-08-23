Nominations open for board of lakes trust

The search is on for new trustees for the Central Lakes Trust.

Nominations for the charitable trust’s three-yearly elections opened last week with five seats on the board available.

The five publicly elected trustees serve a three-year term alongside three appointed trustees, up to a maximum of nine years.

Cath Gilmour.

Current trustee Cath Gilmour is mandated to retire, having served on the board for three terms.

The remaining four current elected trustees are eligible for re-election if they choose to stand.

The trust is hosting a candidate evening for those wishing to know more on September 6.

CLT chairwoman Linda Robertson said it would be an opportunity for potential candidates to learn about the trust’s work and what was involved in being a trustee.

"The trust plays an important role in our community, with over $457million in assets, including 100% ownership of Pioneer Energy Ltd, and distributes over $10million annually to charitable causes," she said.

Nomination forms and candidate handbooks with more information are available on the trust’s website.

Nominations close at noon on September 29. Voting closes on November 18.

