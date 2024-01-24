One trapped in Central Otago crash

Teviot Rd between the Roxburgh Bridge and Wright Road was closed because of the accident.

A person was trapped when a truck ran off the road in Millers Flat this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the truck came off the road while driving along Teviot Rd in Millers Flat this afternoon.

Crews from Roxburgh and Millers Flat attended shortly before 5pm.

The person trapped in he truck was helped out of the vehicle by firefighters.

Fulton Hogan maintenance department manager Malcolm Hill said Teviot Rd between the Roxburgh Bridge and Wright Road is closed due to the accident.

Motorists driving through the area were detoured to the Millers Flat Bridge.

