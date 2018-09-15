Plays bound for festival

Alexandra thespians Barry Gibbons and Joy Ramsay look forward to performing Carol and Nev at the Norfolk Island Theatre Festival. Photo: Supplied

Central Otago theatre is about to reach the international stage, as six thespians prepare to perform at the Norfolk Island Theatre Festival.

Two Central Otago groups would perform productions at the annual event, and all were excited about the experience and exposure the festival would bring, said Joy Ramsay, who is performing in one of the plays and directing another.

Ms Ramsay and Barry Gibbons, both of Alexandra, will perform Carol and Nev at the annual festival, having already won three national awards between them for their performance of the one-act play.

They will be joined at the September 30 to October 5 festival by Clyde Theatre Group members Paula Angus, of Cromwell, Lucy Collins, formerly of Alexandra but now of Dunedin, Catherine Brown, of Bannockburn, and Kylee Murphy, of Clyde, who will perform the play Chook Chook at the Norfolk Island event. Ms Ramsay will direct Chook Chook.

Ms Ramsay attended the festival two years ago as a spectator and had "wanted to go back to perform ever since then".

Chook Chook cast member Paula Angus said the groups were looking forward to being judged at the Norfolk Island festival, and excited about meeting other performers and exploring Norfolk Island.

• Chook Chook will be performed this weekend. It will be staged at the Ranfurly Rugby Club rooms at 7.30pm today, and at the Bannockburn Hall at 4pm on Sunday.

pam.jones@odt.co.nz