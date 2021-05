Aqua Spiers.

Southern District Police are appealing for sightings for 18-year-old Aqua Spiers.

She was last seen early Sunday morning in Alexandra.

The police have released a photo which they believe were the clothes she was last known to be wearing.

Police said they were concerned for her wellbeing.

If people had any information as to her whereabouts they could contact

Police on 105 job number: P046444099.