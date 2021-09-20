Monday, 20 September 2021

Power surge fries electronics in Central Otago town

    An electricity surge has damaged electrical equipment and cut power to homes in a Central Otago town.

    An Aurora Energy spokeswoman said the surge in Millers Flat happened while contractors were doing maintenance on a transformer around 2.30pm.

    The work caused a secondary fault and voltage surge.

    "Thankfully no one has been hurt, although we understand the power is still off for some properties in Teviot Rd and surrounding area."

    Aurora had also been advised there was damage to electrical equipment in a number of properties.

    Twenty-one customers had been affected by the outage and houses would need to be inspected to make sure it was safe before the power was restored.

    This would be done house by house and it was expected all customers would have their power back by later this evening.

    Customers who had damaged equipment were asked to contact their insurance company in the first instance.

