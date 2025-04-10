Preventing possums' passage from pests to potholes

Litter picking by Lake Hawea. Photo: NZTA

Central Otago road workers preparing for winter are on the lookout for rotting roadkill.

Scooping up dead possums and hedgehogs is one of the tasks underway as part of NZTA's the pre-winter highways maintenance programme.

NZTA Central Otago maintenance contract manager Peter Standring explained the important of removing the squashed critters.

“Every possum or hedgehog has the potential to become a pothole if it isn’t removed in a timely fashion.

"When the remains break down and decay, the fats and oils soften the seal underneath, potentially creating a pothole.”

Aspiring Highways crews, on behalf of NZTA, had also completed hours of painting, litter-picking, filling potholes, sign replacement, cleaning, rockfall prevention and tree-felling.

“All of this work is to ensure the safety of every road user as well as the efficiency of the network.

"Our crews are out on the road daily and take a real pride in the work they deliver.”

Aspiring Highways crew member cleaning and repainting a bridge outside Roxburgh, off SH8. Photo: NZTA

These activities complemented the annual resealing and road rehabilitation work on Central Otago, Queenstown and Wānaka highways,

Mr Standring acknowledged some of the works resulted in delays or temporary lower speed limits.

“We always appreciate the public’s patience when the team carry out these works.” - APL