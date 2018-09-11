Tuesday, 11 September 2018

Ready for patrol

    By Pam Jones
    Photo: Pam Jones
    The new Alexandra Rural Community Patrol is ready for action. Pictured are (from left) Alexandra Rural Community Patrol members Sarah Davis, Wendy Rameka (patrol chairwoman) and Barry Nind, and Alexandra police Constable Peter Rameka and Senior Constable Leighton McRitchie.

    The group will  patrol  the Alexandra, Clyde and Omakau areas, acting as "extra eyes and ears" and reporting any concerns  back to police.

    Mrs Rameka said community patrols were "making a real difference" throughout the country, and support for the Alexandra group was already high. 

