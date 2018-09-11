Ready for patrol

Photo: Pam Jones

The new Alexandra Rural Community Patrol is ready for action. Pictured are (from left) Alexandra Rural Community Patrol members Sarah Davis, Wendy Rameka (patrol chairwoman) and Barry Nind, and Alexandra police Constable Peter Rameka and Senior Constable Leighton McRitchie.

The group will patrol the Alexandra, Clyde and Omakau areas, acting as "extra eyes and ears" and reporting any concerns back to police.

Mrs Rameka said community patrols were "making a real difference" throughout the country, and support for the Alexandra group was already high.