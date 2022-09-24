Saturday, 24 September 2022

Round the Clock racers run, paddle, wade and ride

    The News Central Otago Round the Clock Race as part of the Blossom Festival Mardi Gras yesterday evening had something for everyone.

    Teams raced on foot in relays, crossing the Manuherikia River via Shaky Bridge, while individuals had to ford the river, fighting the eddying current in deeper waters.

    Virginia Pile, of Clyde, on the downhill leg of the Alexandra Blossom Festival's Round the Clock Race yesterday evening. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

    A later team race had various means of transport, with runners tagging team members in kayaks, and horses and riders taking the start of the climb to the Alexandra clock before handing back to runners to head up the final steep ascent.

    Seamus Hart crosses the Manuherikia River a second time during the race as part of Mardi Gras festivities yesterday evening. PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT
    One firefighter, Peter Robertson, ran in full gear and breathing apparatus. 

    Winners of the individual race were: Men: Harry Thow (1), Seamus Hart (2), Maz Cameron (3). Women: Anna Yeoman (1), Virginia Pile (2).

     

     

