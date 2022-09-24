Round the Clock racers run, paddle, wade and ride

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The News Central Otago Round the Clock Race as part of the Blossom Festival Mardi Gras yesterday evening had something for everyone.
Teams raced on foot in relays, crossing the Manuherikia River via Shaky Bridge, while individuals had to ford the river, fighting the eddying current in deeper waters.
A later team race had various means of transport, with runners tagging team members in kayaks, and horses and riders taking the start of the climb to the Alexandra clock before handing back to runners to head up the final steep ascent.
Winners of the individual race were: Men: Harry Thow (1), Seamus Hart (2), Maz Cameron (3). Women: Anna Yeoman (1), Virginia Pile (2).