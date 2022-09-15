Senior Queen to be crowned at special event

Senior women and their community contribution will take centre stage next week as the 26th Alexandra Blossom Festival Senior Queen is crowned.

The five nominees were introduced to the Senior Queen judges at a special High Tea at Olivers in Clyde earlier this week.

The Senior Queen competition has been a fixture in the Alexandra Blossom Festival since 1996, celebrating senior women and the work they do in their community.

Last year the Clyde and Districts Lions Club picked up the baton to champion the competition when the founding committee stepped down after 25 years.

The cancellation of the festival and events due to Covid-19 meant the competition could not proceed but foundations were laid for this year’s event.

The 2022 Senior Queen will be crowned at a special event at the Alexandra District Club on Tuesday.

A fashion show from women’s clothing store Caroline Eve will provide the afternoon’s entertainment and members of the public are invited to join for the festivities and afternoon tea, with tickets available at the district club on the day.

Clyde and Districts Lions representative Sue Noble-Adams, and former Senior Queen entrant, said the event would be a fun experience for all.

Alexandra Blossom Festival event manager Martin McPherson said he was excited to see the competition return.

"The Senior Queen has been a cornerstone event of the festival for more than two decades, and we are looking forward to seeing who is crowned for 2022," he said.