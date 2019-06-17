Shed fire in Ranfurly

Fire crews have extinguished a shed fire in Ranfury this afternoon.

Three appliances from Ranfurly were called out to the property on the Ranfurly-Patearoa Rd at 1.16pm.

A Fire and Emergency (Fenz) spokesman confirmed the extent of damage to the property as "superficial charring" to the roof.

Crews at the scene had to move a tractor and other machinery away from the shed.

An electrical fault was identified as a probable cause, a Fenz spokesman said.

It is the second fire in Ranfurly in three days after crews put out a chimney fire at a home on Caulfield St on Saturday.

No one was injured in the blaze and the fire was extinguished just after 2pm.