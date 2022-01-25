Sports clubs keep mum on meeting

The Clyde Holiday Park and Sporting Complex. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Those involved in a meeting yesterday regarding the management of the council-owned Clyde Holiday Park and Sporting Complex are remaining tight-lipped about the outcome.

Members of the Clyde Earnscleugh Rugby Football Club and the Clyde Cricket Club met Central Otago District Council representatives at the council offices to discuss a raft of issues between them and the leaseholders of the holiday park and sporting complex, Gary and Roslyn Ryan.

However, when contacted by the Otago Daily Times to discuss what the meeting entailed, representatives would not be drawn.

They said they were ‘‘not at liberty’’ to discuss the meeting and were hopeful for a resolution but acknowledged it would be a drawn-out process.

The ODT has been told the issues the sports clubs have centre on what are believed to be shared facilities within the territory of the holiday park and sporting complex and access to them, but none of the members of the sports clubs was willing to be named or speak directly on the issues.