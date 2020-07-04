Saturday, 4 July 2020

Swim centre pool heating upgrade likely

    By Jared Morgan
    The Cromwell Swim Centre’s pool heating system is likely to be upgraded subject to council approval.

    The Cromwell Community Board moved to approve a recommendation to the Central Otago District Council to replace the swim centre’s lpg pool heating system, at a meeting earlier this week.

    Board members were presented with two options to replace the LPG heating plant, which is nearing the end of its life.

    An energy audit in December identified potential energy and emissions savings that could be made from switching to an alternative heating source.

    The two systems being considered are a wood chip boiler-biomass boiler system, using wood chips as fuel; and a heat pump system, using a water source to transfer heat energy from the Cromwell water supply network, otherwise known as a water-source heat pump.

    It was the latter Central Otago District Council parks and recreation manager Gordon Bailey recommended board members opt for.

    Board members agreed to that — subject to further work to confirm the suitability of the Cromwell water supply network.

    The board also agreed to allocate up to $300,000 from the Cromwell reserves contribution account for the project.

