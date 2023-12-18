Two new managers for Santana Minerals

Santana Minerals has appointed two new managers and farewelled its board chairman Richard Keevers, who finishes on December 22, and has been on the board since 2013.

The Australian stock exchange-listed company owns the Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project near Tarras.

Rod Redden, a former underground manager and open pit manager at Macraes gold mine, has been appointed as study manager, and will lead the technical studies Santana Minerals requires to advance the Bendigo Project.

Sam Smith, who most recently worked as chief executive for Breaker Resources, will be Santana Minerals investor relations and corporate services manager, taking over from Cameron Peacock, who has filled the investor relations role for several years.