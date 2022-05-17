Ward faces 4.1% rates rise

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
At meetings of both wards’ community boards last week projected rates were presented from the 2022-23 annual plan budget for recommendation to the Central Otago District Council for inclusion in its 2022-23 annual plan.
The figures for both wards had been revised from those initially presented in February.
In the case of Cromwell, community board members at a meeting on May 10 were presented with corrected figures that had resulted in an average rates increase of 4.1% excluding district-wide rates and metered water.
In February, the district council-wide average annual rates increase was projected to be 7.7%, down from 7.8% as adopted for year two of the 2021-31 long-term plan.
At that time, the Cromwell ward’s average rates increase, excluding district-wide rates and metered water, was projected to be around 2.4%.
The overall council rates, while still being finalised with the council, were also projected to be less than the initially reported 7.7%.
It was a similar tale for the Maniototo Community Board at a meeting on Thursday.
In February, the Maniototo ward’s average rates decrease, excluding district-wide rates and metered water, was projected to be around 1.2%.
The average rates decrease for the ward was revised and reduced to a 0.4% decrease, excluding district-wide rates and metered water.
The slight change was due to a slight increase in elected member costs and movements in the general reserves in Maniototo.