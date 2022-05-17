Ward faces 4.1% rates rise

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Ratepayers in Central Otago’s Cromwell ward face a projected rates increase of 4.1%, while those in the Maniototo ward will have a 0.4% decrease.

At meetings of both wards’ community boards last week projected rates were presented from the 2022-23 annual plan budget for recommendation to the Central Otago District Council for inclusion in its 2022-23 annual plan.

The figures for both wards had been revised from those initially presented in February.

In the case of Cromwell, community board members at a meeting on May 10 were presented with corrected figures that had resulted in an average rates increase of 4.1% excluding district-wide rates and metered water.

In February, the district council-wide average annual rates increase was projected to be 7.7%, down from 7.8% as adopted for year two of the 2021-31 long-term plan.

At that time, the Cromwell ward’s average rates increase, excluding district-wide rates and metered water, was projected to be around 2.4%.

The overall council rates, while still being finalised with the council, were also projected to be less than the initially reported 7.7%.

It was a similar tale for the Maniototo Community Board at a meeting on Thursday.

In February, the Maniototo ward’s average rates decrease, excluding district-wide rates and metered water, was projected to be around 1.2%.

The average rates decrease for the ward was revised and reduced to a 0.4% decrease, excluding district-wide rates and metered water.

The slight change was due to a slight increase in elected member costs and movements in the general reserves in Maniototo.