Glass recycling proposal feedback sought

A year ago Invercargill City Council’s Infrastructure chairman Ian Pottinger was wanting to introduce a blue bin system in the city as glass became a problem for recycling waste being diverted to landfills due to contamination. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Residents are being asked whether Invercargill City Council should push ahead with a plan to introduce new glass recycling bins to reduce the amount of waste being sent to landfill.

The proposal is included in the council’s draft long-term plan (LTP) 2024-34.

Residents can have their say on whether they support the initiative, which has an up-front cost of $1.65 million and ongoing operational costs of $620,000 a year.

Invercargill City Councillor Alex Crackett said separate glass recycling would help reduce the amount of contamination in waste and ensure more glass was being reused for things such as aggregate for road resurfacing.

"The separate glass recycling initiative is part of how the council is looking after the environmental wellbeing of the region.

"We know that we need to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill, and this proposal will achieve that."

The proposal is to introduce a new blue 140litre glass recycling bin to help reduce waste to landfill and increase the amount of glass being reused.

"We want to hear what residents think about the proposal before we make final decisions."

The other option was to introduce new bottle banks — six in Invercargill and two in Bluff — for glass recycling.

This would mean any glass disposed at home would have to go into rubbish bins and would increase waste to landfill, which would increase waste costs.

Council strategy, policy and engagement manager Rhiannon Suter said there were a range of ways people could provide feedback on the glass recycling proposal, and all the other activities and projects set out in the draft LTP.

"We want to hear from as many residents, businesses and community groups as possible so the council can make informed decisions on projects like this and on others such as a proposal to increase funding to improve housing for the elderly, or how we fund carbon emission reduction plans."

Submissions are due by April 2.

— Staff reporter