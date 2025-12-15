High wind, rain set to cause disruption

Heavy rain and severe northwest gales should be expected for parts of the South Island today.

The MetService has issued a severe weather watch, as an active front, preceded by strong moist northerlies, prepares to move across the South Island, followed by showery westerlies.

Watches and warnings were now in force for heavy rain and severe gusts, it said.

In Fiordland, it was expected that 100mm-150mm of rain would fall during the day, with peak rates of 20mm-30mm per hour.

"Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions were possible," the MetService said.

Gusts of up to 120kmh were also possible, potentially leading to damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

Meanwhile, in the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers, people should expect 120mm-160mm of rain about the Main Divide and 70mm-100mm within 20km further east.

Peak rates of 20mm-30mm per hour were expected about the divide.

"Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain and avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously."

A strong wind watch was also in place for the Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago and inland areas of Southland, Clutha and Dunedin, where north to northwest winds could approach severe gale in exposed places today, before easing from the south during the afternoon.