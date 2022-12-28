Hottest days of summer settle in

The weather is predicted to be sunny and warm across most of the country going into the New Year as temperatures soar.

Temperatures in parts of the North Island edged close to 30C, while in the lower South Island, Wanaka and Twizel were expected to hit about 30C.

At 3.15pm unofficial weather stations were showing temperatures of 31degC for Millers Flat and Ettrick, while MetService's official highest temperature was 28.6degC at Alexandra.

It comes after a few days of periodic severe thunderstorms sweeping across the country and a lightning show on Christmas.

Still, some isolated showers could be expected in several main centres - Fiordland, Otago and Southland could have it a bit worse tomorrow.

Niwa said today's temperatures could be some of the hottest so far this summer for parts of the South Island, and tomorrow for the North Island.

The MetService forecast for New Year's eve shows there could be some showers about Buller, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, and isolated showers for Westland, Auckland and Northland.

For New Year's day, a few showers was forecast for the west of the South Island and the east of the North Island.

Other than that, it was expected to be cloudy and fine elsewhere.

MetService meteorologist Mmaphapelo Makgabutlane said severe weather was unlikely to strike any area.

"It looks like the start of the New Year should be filled with plenty of sunshine for most of the country.

"The eastern parts of the North Island could see a little bit of showers - so that's mostly the Gisborne region and maybe even into Hawke's Bay - on Saturday and into Sunday."

MetService said people in the central South Island, mainly the Otago region, could look forward to particularly warm temperatures this weekend.

- additional reporting ODT Online