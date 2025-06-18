Icy start on Southern roads

It is a slippery start for many Southerners this morning after temperatures plummeted well into the negatives overnight.

At 7am, Mosgiel was sitting at a frigid -5degC, though MetService claimed it felt -7.

Becks topped the teeth-chattering charts with -8, Lindis Valley got to -7 and Arrowtown was at -6.

NZTA Waka Kotahi and local councils have urged caution on roads in Central Otago and the Queenstown/Lakes areas due to the icy conditions.

Cautions are in place on SH6 between Gibbston and Kingston, and from Wānaka to Haast Pass.

Icy conditions are also expected on SH8 between Tarras and Omarama, and on SH85 between Ranfurly and Alexandra.

No specific warnings are in place for Dunedin drivers but ice remains likely around the city.

QLDC said there were reports of thick fog in many places, as well as ice.

Grit had been applied on Malaghans Rd, Littles Rd, and Dalefield Rd in Queenstown. Particular caution has been urged for those in Fernhill.

There have been no reports of accidents on Southern roads due to the conditions this morning but police urged drivers to take extra care and increase their following distances.