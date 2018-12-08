Saturday, 8 December 2018

App allows payment for parking meters

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    The Waitaki District council has given the green light to an online payment system for parking at...
    The Waitaki District council has given the green light to an online payment system for parking at Oamaru’s meters. Photo: Hamish MacLean
    Paying to park in Oamaru just got easier.

    The Waitaki District Council  has approved a new payment system for  parking meters.

    PayMyPark is an online service or mobile phone app, which  people parking in Oamaru’s central business district can now use to pay for parking.

    The town’s 47 parking machines, which were expected to last until 2023, could  accept cash, text or credit card. However,

    this would give people another option, council environmental services manager Jason Evered said.

    The system, already  used in Dunedin and Timaru,  allows motorists to top up and pay from an account. People can  also top up an expired parking meter if, for example, a haircut is taking longer than expected.

    At last month’s heritage, environment and regulatory committee meeting, Mr Evered reported that after a period of unacceptable levels of faulty parking machines, "for the last few weeks, the parking machines have been working correctly with very few out of order".

    At the time, Cr Guy Percival called for an end to parking meters in Oamaru. The committee agreed to look at future options for parking in the Oamaru central business district.

    The report of parking options is due in February.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    xmas_banner_620_x_95.jpg

    See more great gift ideas !   For Her  |  For Him  |  For Families  |  For Kids  | 

    xmas_banner2.jpg