Bullied family living in bus after house fire

Oamaru man Neville Bryant looks through the remains of his living room after their family home caught fire recently. PHOTO: WYATT RYDER

Members of an Oamaru family who were bullied and left with nowhere to live after a house fire have now got a roof over their heads.

Efforts to find emergency accommodation did not work out for the Bryant family, but they managed to buy a bus to live in at the back of the property.

The fire destroyed the Caen St home 12 days ago.

Neville Bryant said the bus was not road legal, had a few leaks and was a bit chilly, but it was more sustainable than the family of four living in a small pop-top caravan.

The family spread out at night time, with one sleeping in the caravan, another in a stripped-down car and Mr Bryant and his wife sleeping in the bus.

They also had a gas cooker which they could use outside, provided it was not raining.

However, the situation was not viable for long because of his wife’s heart and lung problems.

He had "no idea" what they would do long term.

It took five days for Work and Income to get back to him in response to his request for accommodation, but it was unsure if it could accommodate his three dogs.

By then he was in the process of sorting out the bus and told Work and Income not to bother.

The family were met with vitriol in person and online after the fire, because of allegations laid against his son years ago. He had stopped looking at social media to avoid the harrassment.

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz