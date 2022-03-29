Car blocks rail track

REPORT & PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

Two freight train services were delayed after a vehicle rolled on to the railway tracks north of Oamaru yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to this single-vehicle crash at the intersection of McDonalds Rd and State Highway 1, just north of the 45th parallel monument, at 3.26pm.

The car rolled off the state highway and came to rest on the railway tracks.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the crash but was not required.

SH1 remained open following the crash, but the rail line north of Oamaru was closed for an hour and a-half.

"Two freight services were delayed as a result, and the line was reopened just before 5pm," a KiwiRail spokesman said.