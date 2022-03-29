Car blocks rail track

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to this single-vehicle crash at the intersection of McDonalds Rd and State Highway 1, just north of the 45th parallel monument, at 3.26pm.
The car rolled off the state highway and came to rest on the railway tracks.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the crash but was not required.
SH1 remained open following the crash, but the rail line north of Oamaru was closed for an hour and a-half.
"Two freight services were delayed as a result, and the line was reopened just before 5pm," a KiwiRail spokesman said.