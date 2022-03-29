Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Car blocks rail track

    By Rebecca Ryan
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    REPORT & PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN
    REPORT & PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN
    Two freight train services were delayed after a vehicle rolled on to the railway tracks north of Oamaru yesterday afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to this single-vehicle crash at the intersection of McDonalds Rd and State Highway 1, just north of the 45th parallel monument, at 3.26pm.

    The car rolled off the state highway and came to rest on the railway tracks.

    A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the crash but was not required.

    SH1 remained open following the crash, but the rail line north of Oamaru was closed for an hour and a-half.

    "Two freight services were delayed as a result, and the line was reopened just before 5pm," a KiwiRail spokesman said.

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter