Centenarian celebrates in style with music, dancing and a pony

Centenarian Valerie Jenkins with Socks the pony at her 100th birthday. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Palmerston's "lover of music" Valerie Jenkins has celebrated her 100th birthday in festive style.

With a few of her favourite things, music, dancing and a special guest — Socks the pony — the 100-year-old belied her age as about 50 family and friends, staff and residents feted Mrs Jenkins at Palmerston’s Paramount Healthcare last week.

When asked her secret to a long life, Mrs Jenkins said "playing the piano every morning, travelling and lots of dancing".

All the attention of her birthday celebrations had "overwhelmed" the animal lover.

"I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve it," she said.

"I hope to reach the next one."

Mrs Jenkins also enjoyed watching some line dancing to mark her special day — music is in her blood after all.

Her father, David Stevenson Sharp, originally from England, was a composer.

Dunedin-born, Mrs Jenkins lived in the city her "whole life" before moving into care in Palmerston two years ago, where her only grandson lives.

Her daughter Marilyn Muir said she had been a "lovely mum" who had always been steadfast and true.

"She was always there after school, very supportive. She loved Christmas ... She did our birthdays and Christmas and she’s the one that really made life really happy."

Her creative talent was useful during World War 2, when as a young woman she worked as a seamstress.

That interest had continued throughout her long life.

A life-size teddy bear she had made was now on display at the National Transport and Toy Museum in Wanaka.

"She was really proud of those because they were so much bigger than her and she struggled with them," Mrs Muir said.

Paramount Healthcare activities co-ordinator Emma Greaves said the very independent Mrs Jenkins was a joy.

"She’s just the most loveliest person.

"She gets around by herself ... She still wears high heels every day."

A pint size at 1.47m, she was regarded for her big heart and sense of adventure.

Sylvia Clarkson said her aunty had always had a "zest for life".