Critical injuries in single-vehicle crash in North Otago

One person sustained critical injuries in a North Otago crash last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a single-vehicle crash happened in Taipo Rd, near Teschemakers, between Kakanui and Oamaru, about 7pm yesterday.

Fire crews did not need to extricate anyone from the vehicle, he said.

St John said in a media alert one person with critical injuries was flown to Dunedin Hospital.