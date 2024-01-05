Cyclist critically hurt in Oamaru crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

A cyclist is in critical condition after crashing into a drain while going down a steep Oamaru street.

The man was travelling down Severn St about 11.30am when he cycled into the deep drain and came off his bike, Acting Sergeant Neil Rushton said.

He suffered a broken arm and a laceration to the head and would likely be flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Nobody else was involved in the incident, he said.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were treating one patient in critical condition.

At 1.45pm St John was still on scene with the patient.

One ambulance and a first response unit attended the scene.