Day marked with dawn ceremony and stargazing

The dawn ceremony at Cape Wanbrow seen here in 2023. PHOTO: WAITAKI DISTRICT COUNCIL

The large crowd which gathered in the cold early yesterday morning for a dawn ceremony at Cape Wanbrow (Makotukutuku) Lookout were treated to a view of Matariki rising.

The cluster of stars which rises in midwinter is known as Matariki in te reo Māori, welcoming in the Māori new year.

In recent years, clouds mostly covered the cluster but this year stargazers got lucky.

Yesterday’s turnout was labelled ‘‘fantastic’’ by organisers Te Hā o Maru.

The ceremony was organised in partnership with the Waitaki District Council.

People of all ages were there at Makotukutuku, including many families.

Singing rang out across the cape during the hautapu ceremony and those gathered were also invited to speak the names of loved ones who had died.

There was kōrero from astronomer and astrophotographer Damien McNamara, who guided residents across the sky.

With a laser pointer, Mr McNamara showed people the visible whetū (stars) of the Matariki cluster, which consists of nine stars, with Matariki the mother and the other eight stars her tamariki.

Te Waka o Rangi, the great canoe in the night sky made of stars, extended from the prow of Matariki through Tautoru (Orion’s Belt), Te Kakau (Orion’s scabbard) to Te Hao o Rua (Orion’s nebula) at the stern.

Mr McNamara also pointed out several other stars, constellations and planets.

There was the red glow of Mars to the right of Matariki, the Te Punga of the Southern Cross behind, Māui’s hook and even two galaxies on show overhead.

After the ceremony was finished, whānau were invited to warm up with special Matariki kai at the St Joseph’s School hall.

The sense of community was clear at the hall as people bonded over good food. It was a new year and a new start after a difficult week for Waitaki.