Fire damages Oamaru workshop

An investigation has begun into a fire at a wood turning factory in Oamaru, which left the building badly damaged.

Emergency services were called about 10.45pm yesterday to the blaze at the Regina Lane building.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Southern Communications shift manager Andrew Norris said this morning when crews arrived it was "well-involved in fire".

Parts of the factory were still burning about 7am, and there was "extensive damage", Mr Norris said.

The cause of the fire was unknown and investigators were at the scene on Sunday morning.

However, it was not being treated as suspicious at this stage, he said.

Crews from the Oamaru, Glenavy and Weston Volunteer Fire Brigades attended overnight, and two fire engines were still on the scene to "dampen down" the building on Sunday morning.

Police had been present to control traffic in the area, but that was no longer necessary.

No one was in the building at the time.