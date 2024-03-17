Funding models approved by WDC

The Waitaki District Council headquarters in Oamaru's Thames St. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Waitaki District Council has approved new models for its funding, meaning you may soon be paying more in rates.

The council held an additional meeting on Tuesday to approve the funding methods, with the main focus being on where the money would come from to run the new Network Waitaki Sports and Events Centre.

The council agreed to set targeted rates at a 3:2:1:1 ratio for ratepayers based in Oamaru, Corriedale, Waihemo and Ahuriri respectively.

The figure for how much the centre will cost to run is still up in the air, but an example of $500,000 to fund half of the service fees was given as an illustration.

With that example, Oamaru ratepayers would pay an extra $48 each year, Corriedale $32, Waihemo and Ahuriri $16.

About that much would also be funded through usage fees.

Councillor Jim Hopkins floated the idea of a 4:1:1:1 ratio, leaving Oamaru residents to pay for the bulk of the services, but the idea was dismissed following a discussion of how close many Corriedale ratepayers lived to the Oamaru ward and how many would travel in to use the facility.

A similar setup is used to fund the Waitaki Aquatic Centre in Oamaru, which follows a 5:3:1:1 ratio in its funding, but has additional input from Oamaru business rates.

Ratepayers will be funding 100% of public contaminated site remediation, which includes closed landfills with not difference between wards.

The impact on each ratepayer per $100,000 required would be about $7.10.

Those in Kurow are set to help keep Whalan Lodge running.

About 100 residents who fall under the hall and community centre rate will be paying an extra $30 for every $10,000 funded for the lodge, while those in the Ahuriri ward will pay $5.