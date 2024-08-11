Fundraiser a material success

Crafters filled the Scottish Hall last weekend for the annual Oamaru Altrusa Fabric Bazaar. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

The Oamaru Altrusa Fabric Bazaar was a hit once again as crafters packed out the Scottish Hall last weekend.

More than $12,000 was raised from the two-day event.

The club will use the money to fund a variety of community projects.

These include tertiary scholarships for secondary school pupils as well as providing swimming lessons for North Otago children who otherwise would not be able to learn.

While it takes a lot of organising, all their hard work is worth it once the doors open, bazaar co-ordinator Sharon Walsh-Grieve said.

"When all the practical organisation is done, you get to two days of selling and chatting with the public, which is the best bit.

"I enjoy helping people find the types of fabric they are looking for and just interacting with people watching them enjoy getting bargains."

They had a great selection of fabrics on offer this year, she said.

"A lot of the fabric had been in people’s cupboards for many years so you get beautiful fabrics that you might not be able to buy now, like crepe fabric which could be used to make a suit, broderie anglaise, lace, crushed velvets, embossed satins and many types of silks."

For those who missed out, Altrusa International of Oamaru has a pop-up shop on Thames St.