Gallery receives grant to expand space, access

Oamaru's Forrester Gallery is housed in one of the town's most spectacular historic buildings. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Forrester Gallery in Oamaru has been granted $460,000 for its stage-two gallery project.

The Lottery Environment and Heritage Fund granted $400,000 with an additional grant of $60,000 from the John Westwood Christie Trust.

The stage-two project is the final phase of the Cultural Facilities Development project and represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the Forrester Gallery, allowing it to expand its exhibition, education and storage spaces and improve accessibility with an extension to the historic Oamaru building.

Forrester Gallery and Waitaki Museum & Archive director Chloe Searle said the fund committee received 89 funding requests this round, seeking $28.1 million, with only $5.8 million available to distribute.

"The fact that the gallery’s stage-two project secured 6.89% of the total funds available across New Zealand is recognition of the value this national organisation places on this important project", Ms Searle said.

— Staff reporter