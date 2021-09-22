Gang member arrested in Oamaru drugs raid

The arrest of a person on drug-related charges in Oamaru should serve as a clear message to gangs, police warn.

Southern District Police executed two search warrants at properties in the North Otago town today, including one linked to the Mongrel Mob.

Cannabis was seized and a 32-year-old Mongrel Mob member taken into custody on drug-related charges.

Otago Coastal Acting Area Commander Inspector James Ure said the arrest was "a really good result for police and should serve as a clear message that police will continue to work to hold gang members to account."

"Organised crime causes significant harm in the community, is instrumental in the drug supply that drives violence, drug addiction and the entry into the court system for vulnerable youth," Insp Ure said.

"Police will not tolerate such behaviour, and nor should the community."

Today’s warrants were led by Oamaru Investigations staff, supported by the Oamaru Tactical Crime Unit and Armed Offenders Squad.

"We continue to encourage members of the public with information or concerns that can assist police to come forward," Insp Ure said.

Information can be provided through the police 105 number, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.