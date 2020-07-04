Grant beyond budget refused

Neil Gillespie

A grant to a group interested in ecological restoration in and around Cromwell has been declined because the requested funds exceeded budget.

The Cromwell Community Board considered four applications for funds from the 2019-20 general grants fund at a meeting on Tuesday.

However, the application for $5568 for the Mokihi Trust to assist with the cost of water connection, a water meter, and for 50m of trenching and piping to outlet point adjacent to the south entrance to bike trail was declined.

The application was considered alongside applications for $3056 to Cromwell Community House to subsidise venue hire for Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, a $1200 request from the Cromwell Community House volunteer driver scheme, and $2500 to the Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust for a review of local heritage sites in the Cromwell ward.

It was the latter two Central Otago District Council community development officer Nikki Aaron pitched to the meeting for approval.

Board member Neil Gillespie suggested the Mokihi Trust’s application be considered in a scaled back form and advocated the grant recommended for Cromwell Community House be directed to the trust instead.

Ms Aaron said the trust’s application in its original form exceeded the grants budget.

Board members agreed to stick to the recommendations, with grants totalling $3700 approved for Cromwell Community House and the Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust.

