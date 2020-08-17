Monday, 17 August 2020

1.44 pm

Helicopter called after incident near Oamaru

    By Grant Miller
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Information is not yet available about the incident or any injuries a person may have suffered at...
    Information is not yet available about the incident or any injuries a person may have suffered at the property. Photo: Rebecca Ryan
    A rescue helicopter has landed in Bushy Beach Rd near Oamaru and police are in attendance.

    A St John spokesman said a person had suffered moderate injuries.

    The person was being transported to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter. 

    Information is not yet available about the incident.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter