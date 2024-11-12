Historic landmark status sought for Oamaru

Oamaru Town Hall. Photo: RNZ

Heritage New Zealand is hoping to get Oamaru's historic town centre recognised as a National Historic Landmark.

It is partnering with the community to get it recognised - which is the highest honour for historic sites in New Zealand.

Oamaru is recognised as a Tohu Whenua - a place that has shaped Aotearoa New Zealand and is rich with stories and experiences.

It is renowned for its well-preserved Victorian architecture and vibrant history, nestled in a landscape of deep cultural significance for Ngāi Tahu whānui.

Area manager for Otago/Southland Sarah Gallagher said she was excited at the potential to see Oamaru get the recognition it deserved.

"Landmark recognition will honour the town's rich history, architectural heritage and unique spirit, and the efforts of those who have worked hard to preserve and restore the buildings and streetscapes.

"This recognition will connect visitors and locals alike to the stories of the town's past."

The recognition process involves extensive research, collaboration, and consultation with locals, property owners, council, and iwi to capture Oamaru's story.

Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher supported the initiative.

"Waitaki is extremely proud of its architecturally significant Oamaru Whitestone buildings, and we encourage the community to meet the team from Heritage New Zealand during the Oamaru Heritage Celebrations taking place later this month or have a look at their proposal online.

"We know we live in a special place and look forward to working with Heritage New Zealand and our local community to reveal the past and map out a future for the beautiful and unique buildings which defines Oamaru.

"The first national landmark in our country is at Waitangi in the North Island. It would be very appropriate for the first South Island one to be in Waitaki - the Ngāi Tahu dialect of the same word," Kircher said.

Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust chairperson Richard Vinbrux said the trust was proud to be working with Heritage New Zealand to achieve the goal.

"As custodians of some of Oamaru's most important heritage buildings and streetscapes, the Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust has worked for nearly 40 years restoring and maintaining these landmark buildings ensuring their stories are told for generations to come.

"The National Historic Landmark status will not only enhance the visibility of Oamaru and Waitaki's historical significance, but also open up new opportunities for the preservation of our built heritage," he said.