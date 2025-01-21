Hopes Kurow McCaw statue can be built this year

The Richie McCaw statue fundraising sign in Kurow. Photo: Facebook/Gemma McCaw via RNZ

A project manager for a planned Richie McCaw statue to be erected in his hometown said he hopes it can finally be built this year.

Long-awaited plans to establish a life size bronze sculpture of the rugby legend and former All Blacks captain in the Waitaki town of Kurow date back almost a decade.

However the venture, which has the backing of the McCaw family, has struggled to get off the ground, largely because of sluggish fundraising contributions.

A Givealittle page was set up in January 2018 and raised only $3333 of a $50,000 goal, before closing 12 months later.

McCaw grew up on a family farm in the Hakataramea Valley, north of the Waitaki River, and played his junior club rugby south of the river in Kurow.

A large cardboard cutout of McCaw, alongside signage appealing for donations for the project, remains situated in the centre of town along State Highway 83.

Waitaki Valley Community Society member John Sturgeon told RNZ the committee had raised about $40,000, enough for the work to be done.

"It's in limbo," he said.

"We're just waiting on a couple of things."

All Black great Richie McCaw. Photo: Getty Images

Some of the outstanding matters included finding a 3D photography outfit for the project.

Although other details remained under wraps, it was expected to be made from Oamaru limestone.

Lyttelton sculptor Mark Whyte was initially earmarked to take on the job, but this was no longer the case.

Alternative proposals have also been weighed up.

Chinese sculptor and Auckland University graduate Yang Li built a seven-metre industrial styled statue of McCaw, mostly made from scrap metals.

He went ahead with his creation despite a pre-build offer to the Auckland Council in 2012 being rejected.

The fundraising committee had signalled an interest in housing Li's creation when fundraising efforts on the original concept stalled, although other committee members were less keen.

McCaw played 148 tests for the national team between 2001 and 2015, including 110 as captain.

He led the All Blacks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs in 2011 and 2015.