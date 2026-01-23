Job gets harder for North Otago

North Otago suffered a heavy defeat against South Canterbury at Centennial Park in Oamaru last weekend. PHOTOS: NIC DUFF

A forgettable weekend of cricket for North Otago has left their Hawke Cup dreams all but shattered.

They lost outright by an innings and 139 runs at home to defending zone four champions South Canterbury last weekend.

Play on day one was delayed by almost six hours due to rain earlier in the week and, after being sent in, the home side would have wished the rain had stayed instead.

North Otago was promptly bowled out for just 81, opener Lachlan Brookes (15) the sole batter to reach double figures.

South Canterbury batted for a few overs at the end of day one before they really launched on day two.

They opened up a 220-run lead by the time they declared after lunch having lost even wickets.

Liam Direen (three for 45) and Cameron Grubb (two for 67) were the pick of the bowlers while Billy Wilson and Jeremy Smith also nabbed a wicket each.

Having already lost on the first innings and trying to deny South Canterbury an outright victory, North Otago looked to be in a steady position as new cap Luke Taylor (28) and Jeremiah Shields (12) spent more than 25 overs in the middle together and put on 43 runs for the third wicket.

However, once they fell in quick succession the floodgates opened and North Otago were bowled out again for 81.

Co-coaches Glynn Cameron and Jordan Horrell were disappointed with the performance.

"[It was] definitely not what we were after," Horrell said.

"We weren’t where we would expect to be in all facets. We didn’t bowl or field as well as we would’ve hoped to, or expected to, and we didn’t bat anywhere where we think we’re capable of."

The ground delays on day one might have played a role in their low first-innings total but was not an excuse, he said.

"That was difficult but with that being being said I don’t think that’s an excuse for being all out for 80-odd.

"They then batted on it the next day and got 300 and we were still bowled out for 80 the following day.

"I think it was possibly a factor in the first-innings performance but I don’t think that’s something we can use as an excuse."

Despite the heavy defeat, Horrell said there were "bits and pieces" of positive cricket played.

"The way Jeremiah and Luke batted in the second innings, after we had lost two very quick wickets, they batted for quite a long time there and built a wee partnership and showed the younger guys how to soak up some pressure and bat some time.

"I thought Billy Wilson bowled pretty well throughout that South Canterbury innings; Liam Direen bowled some really good deliveries.

"He probably would admit that he needs to be a little bit more consistent with some loose balls every now and again that got put away but when when he did get it right he was pretty dangerous."

With just two games left on the schedule and zero points from either of their matches this summer, the side had "lots to work on heading into these last couple of games".

"We have identified some areas we want to work on. It’s not like we’ve totally gone back to the drawing board or we're sitting here wondering what to do next.

"Building that pressure [with the ball] is the key thing for us. We felt like we released pressure every over or two giving the batters a ball they could score off.

"And then batting-wise, I feel like we’ve actually done a reasonable job this season of being prepared to tough it out and soak but pressure, but we just haven’t had the intent to score.

"A lot of our batters have got stuck where they’ve faced quite a lot of balls but not really scored any runs and then when a loose one has come they’ve either not been able to put it away or in some cases they’ve got out."

North Otago head north to Ashburton to take on Mid Canterbury next weekend needing an outright win if they want to have any hope of securing a Hawke Cup challenge this summer.