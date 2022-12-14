Man 'drove into rental car after medical event'

Photo: Graham McKerracher

A medical event apparently contributed to a serious crash at roadworks near Maheno in North Otago, police say.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 between Maheno and Herbert about 3.10pm yesterday.

A 61-year-old man, who appeared to have suffered a medical event had failed to slow or stop for roadworks, drifted into the other lane and collided with a rental car containing three people, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The rental car, an MG, was struck on its left front side and flipped over,

Member of the public gave first aid and a helicopter was called, which transported the seriously injured 61-year-old man to Dunedin Hospital, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The highway was closed at Maheno and a diversion was put in place through Kakanui, until it was re-opened about 4.55pm.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

