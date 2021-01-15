Man loses life in ute accident

Friday, 15 January 2021

    A man was killed after a ute towing a caravan rolled near Omarama yesterday.

    Emergency services were called to the crash in the Twizel-Omarama Rd (State Highway 8) about 12.30pm. No other vehicles were involved.

    Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy, of Oamaru, confirmed a man was killed. A St John spokesman said another person suffered moderate injuries.

    Snr Sgt McCoy said inquiries were continuing and witnesses were being sought and spoken to.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Omarama and Twizel were called to reports of a ute towing a caravan which had rolled, and helped free people who were initially trapped.

    The road was down to one lane for several hours yesterday afternoon.

