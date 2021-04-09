Friday, 9 April 2021

2.17 pm

Moderate injuries after Victorian precinct crash

    By Ruby Heyward
    Photo: Ruby Heyward
    Photo: Ruby Heyward
    A person has suffered moderate injuries after a car crash in Oamaru's Victorian precinct.

    A police spokeswoman said the vehicle crashed into a building on the corner of Wansbeck St and Tyne St at 1.23pm today.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    A St John spokesman said one person was taken by ambulance to Oamaru Hospital with moderate injuries.

    A reporter at the scene said the car hit the side of Custom House Gallery and a roundabout sign was down.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two trucks were sent to the scene and crews assisted with traffic control.

     

