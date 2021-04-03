Mystery bunny visits again

The mystery surrounding the Kakanui Easter bunny lives on.

Kakanui School pupils arrived at school on Thursday to find the school grounds covered in chocolate treats.

The 45 pupils searched the North Otago school finding 620 mini-eggs, 115 marshmallow eggs and 54 chocolate bunnies.

It was the sixth year the chocolates had been hidden and there was no indication who the culprit was — other than a few pieces of white bunny fur.

Pupil Alice Ransby (9) was tasked with helping sort through them — alongside five other pupils — and sharing them among everyone.

"I’m looking forward to eating them all."

Principal Ann Roughan told the pupils they it was incredibly special to have another visit from the Easter bunny.

"One child saw the Kakanui Easter bunny hop away up the road one year. We don’t know where he came from, but you know what, I know no other school that he goes to," Ms Roughan said.

