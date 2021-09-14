Name suppression on lockdown charges

A Queenstown woman charged with breaching lockdown has been granted interim name suppression.

The 25-year-old faces one charge under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 of failing to implement and apply any accommodation service bubble arrangement and take reasonable steps to mitigate the risk of spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The charge is dated August 25, in Queenstown, when all of New Zealand was in Alert Level 4.

Yesterday, her lawyer, Jono Ross, told Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Queenstown District Court there were grounds of ‘‘extreme hardship’’ for his client should her name be published, primarily on mental health grounds.

The woman was remanded without plea to October 11, at which time the suppression order would be reviewed.