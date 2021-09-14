Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Name suppression on lockdown charges

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    A Queenstown woman charged with breaching lockdown has been granted interim name suppression.

    The 25-year-old faces one charge under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 of failing to implement and apply any accommodation service bubble arrangement and take reasonable steps to mitigate the risk of spread of the Covid-19 virus.

    The charge is dated August 25, in Queenstown, when all of New Zealand was in Alert Level 4.

    Yesterday, her lawyer, Jono Ross, told Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Queenstown District Court there were grounds of ‘‘extreme hardship’’ for his client should her name be published, primarily on mental health grounds.

    The woman was remanded without plea to October 11, at which time the suppression order would be reviewed.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter