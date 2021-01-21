Oamaru gardens get glowing review

The Wonderland statue in the Oamaru Public Gardens. Photo: ODT files

The Oamaru Public Gardens have been awarded a five-star rating from the New Zealand Garden Trust.



The gardens were assessed last year, and the trust praised the open and enclosed spaces, variety of plants, high level of maintenance and ongoing developments.

Lead assessor Jan Woodhouse said it was a privilege to visit the gardens.

"That was clearly the result of hours of work by passionate, creative,and knowledgeable people and we have come away inspired and indeed humbled by our experience,’’ she said.

Waitaki District Council parks office Jane Matchett was rapt with the rating.