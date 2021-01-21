Oamaru gardens get glowing review

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The gardens were assessed last year, and the trust praised the open and enclosed spaces, variety of plants, high level of maintenance and ongoing developments.
Lead assessor Jan Woodhouse said it was a privilege to visit the gardens.
"That was clearly the result of hours of work by passionate, creative,and knowledgeable people and we have come away inspired and indeed humbled by our experience,’’ she said.
Waitaki District Council parks office Jane Matchett was rapt with the rating.