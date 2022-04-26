Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Oamaru man charged after highway closed

    By Kayla Hodge
    Police at the intersection of Wansbeck and Wye Sts in Oamaru on Saturday night. Photo: Rebecca Ryan
    An Oamaru man is facing a raft of charges following a police search which closed State Highway 1 at the town's southern entrance at the weekend.

    Police were carrying out the pre-planned search warrant in Wansbeck St, closing the highway for a time between Wye St and Awamoa Rd.

    Sergeant Blair Corlet, of Oamaru, said a 46-year-old man was arrested about 10pm on Saturday.

    The Oamaru man was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and two counts of unlawful takes motor vehicle.

    The man appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday and was remanded in custody until May 17.

    Firearms were also found at the property and inquiries were continuing in relation to this, Sgt Corlet said.

     

