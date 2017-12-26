Oamaru presents community dinner for 140

o-xmasdinner2.jpg Photo: Hamish MacLean

Oamaru Community Christmas Dinner volunteers Mae Kiely and her son, Senan (8), of Christchurch, were among the volunteers who made up plates for those dining who had mobility issues at the annual Orwell Street Church Christmas lunch.

The Kielys were among the volunteers who helped at the lunch for people with mobility issues.

Amanda Acheson, in her fourth year as organiser of the lunch, said once again local businesses and the community at large had been "really generous" in donating turkeys, hams, potatoes, money and time to stage the Christmas community feast.

While the volunteers had planned to feed 120 people, the meal was open to anyone and another 20 had shown up on the day.

"This is about people not spending Christmas alone," Mrs Acheson said.

There were many families with children there on Christmas "learning to serve", and the children would get "stuck in with the dishes afterwards".