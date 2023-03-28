Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Oamaru shed fire to be investigated

    By Oscar Francis
    An investigator has been called in after a shed fire in Oamaru.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an appliance from Oamaru was alerted to reports of smoke in the vicinity of Exe St about 9.50pm yesterday.

    While en-route, several more calls were received, he said. 

    When firefighters arrived they discovered a well-involved shed fire, about 10m by 5m, which they worked to extinguish.

    Crews were at the scene for about an hour and a fire investigator requested to help determine the cause of the blaze, the spokesman said.

