Oamaru shed fire to be investigated

An investigator has been called in after a shed fire in Oamaru.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an appliance from Oamaru was alerted to reports of smoke in the vicinity of Exe St about 9.50pm yesterday.
While en-route, several more calls were received, he said.
When firefighters arrived they discovered a well-involved shed fire, about 10m by 5m, which they worked to extinguish.
Crews were at the scene for about an hour and a fire investigator requested to help determine the cause of the blaze, the spokesman said.