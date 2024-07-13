Owners still optimistic despite lack of sale

Vanessa's Cottage Cafe in Hampden. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Tough economic times have meant Vanessa’s Cafe in Hampden is still on the market after 18 months but the owners say they have had "quite a bit of interest".

Vanessa Hendry and Tim Lockerbie have owned and run the popular Vanessa’s Cottage Cafe, on State Highway 1 in the coastal hamlet of Hampden for over a decade and are planning on a sea change.

The couple own a block of land they are developing in Australia and once they sell the business they plan to live a more "nomadic lifestyle".

Positive reviews and word of mouth about the cafe have increased its popularity since it opened in 2014.

It is well-loved by locals and travellers, being on the state highway, and known for its friendly service and home-made food, including the now famous "Vanessa’s pies" and cheese puffs, staples of the cafe’s menu.

Ms Hendry said it was an "amazing business" and they have had "quite a bit of interest" but "nothing concrete" as yet.

She understood people not taking financial risks and had offered support to potential buyers.

"Things have been quite hard.

"I’m just glad that my kids are all bigger.

"For families, a lot of them are really struggling.

"It is good that people are still looking.

"It’s not an easy climate."

Ms Hendry said that interested buyers had all been New Zealanders so far, mostly younger couples looking for new opportunities.

"One of them didn’t quite have the finance, we were quite happy to help them finance but unfortunately they thought it just wasn’t quite the right time.

"They’ve got family.

"It still could be a possibility down the track."

Ms Hendry has three adult children and a 7-year-old granddaughter and spending time with her family is important to her.

Mr Lockerbie, a plasterer, did the majority of the work on the building, converting it into an attractive and comfortable cafe.

Despite the fact she and Mr Lockerbie had worked very hard on building the cafe from the ground up, and put in long hours, she said they had good reason to work on an "out-plan".

"I lost my dad a few years ago and I think that’s what probably ticked the box for me to go and enjoy life.

"We’re in our 50s and we just decided we need a life.

"We want to go and do things before we get too old," she said.

The couple have land and assets in the Whitsunday Islands, which lie between the northeast coast of Queensland, Australia, and the Great Barrier Reef.

They have future plans for new opportunities.

"We’ve bought a block of land ... we’ve got a caravan and a ute there and we’re going to build a shed on our land, and be a bit nomadic for a while.

"We’ve got to buy a boat and go out and just get away.

Ms Hendry has been pleased with the feedback she has received from potential buyers and the support from the local Hampden community.

"I had a lady come and help us on Saturday. I didn’t have the staff, so she said I’ll help you.

"She said it’s just got a really nice feeling.

"People ... they want us to stay.

"I think I’ve jinxed it," she said with a laugh.