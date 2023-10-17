Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Person rescued after Island Cliff fall

    By Laine Priestley
    The fall happened in the Island Cliff area in North Otago. Image: Google Maps
    One person has been rescued after they fell near Elephant Rocks in North Otago. 

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said one crew from Duntroon assisted ambulance staff in a lift as the person was rescued using a Stokes basket this afternoon. 

    A St John spokeswoman said they were notified at 11.17am of a fall in Island Cliff-Duntroon Rd, Island Cliff.

    One ambulance responded and paramedics treated and transported one patient in a moderate condition to Oamaru Hospital.

