Person rescued after Island Cliff fall

One person has been rescued after they fell near Elephant Rocks in North Otago.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said one crew from Duntroon assisted ambulance staff in a lift as the person was rescued using a Stokes basket this afternoon.
A St John spokeswoman said they were notified at 11.17am of a fall in Island Cliff-Duntroon Rd, Island Cliff.
One ambulance responded and paramedics treated and transported one patient in a moderate condition to Oamaru Hospital.