Pupils dress up in tribute to departing principal

Outgoing Papakaio School principal Gary Shirley (centre) is surrounded by pupils (back, from left) Alice Guy (9), Cody Chamberlain (10), Jimmy Strachan (10), Connor Nelson (12), (front, from left) Cory Butson (6), Theo Fisher (9), Arabella Easton (5), Indie Guy (7), Harriet Easton (6) and Jonah Casey (8), who all dressed up as Mr Shirley on his last day of school. Photo: Rebecca Ryan

It was hard to find the real Gary Shirley at Papakaio School yesterday.

Pupils surprised Mr Shirley on his last day at the North Otago school by dressing up as their principal.

Mr Shirley, who was stepping down after 14 years as principal at Papakaio School, said it was a lovely surprise.

It was sad to say goodbye — he would miss the teachers, pupils, families and the community — and walk away from everything he had worked on for such a long time, he said.

But he was looking forward to putting some of the time and energy he had invested in the school into making his, and wife Trish’s, next stage of life "really fun".

"The school’s going really, really well and it just feels like a natural time for me to reinvent myself," he said.

Mr Shirley started teaching in 1981. His first job was at Rosedale Intermediate School in Invercargill.

He then taught at Oamaru Intermediate School and Otematata School before taking on a role at Casa Nova School, teaching pupils who had learning and behaviour difficulties, which changed his philosophy around education.

"It really made me think about what was important in terms of learning," he said.

That was "because you had to modify what you did to try to motivate and connect with kids in a way that they could learn."

After seven years at Casa Nova School, he made the step up to principal — first of Kauru Hill School, then Five Forks and Kakanui schools.

"I really enjoyed the farming community," he said.

After 10 years at Kakanui, he took a year off teaching children, to teach teachers how to use technology more effectively.

As part of that contract, he spent some time at Papakaio School, and was "really impressed with the school and the kids and the community".

When the principal’s role came up, he put his name in the hat.

Papakaio School, where he had been surrounded by "amazingly talented" teaching and support staff and a very supportive community, had been a "really, really happy place", he said.

Nothing was ever done in an "ordinary" way at Papakaio School, which had its own sailing pond and mountain-bike tracks, he said.

"If we do something, we do it really, really well."

After 40 years, he was not ready to completely step away from education. Next term, he will be on sabbatical looking at effective ways schools can mentor staff and support meaningful change.

"Part of my job that I’ve enjoyed the most is supporting other educators ... so I intend to keep doing that."

Former Papakaio School deputy principal Damian Brown, who is the principal of Totara School at present, will replace Mr Shirley as principal next term.

"Honestly, he’d be one of the most capable educators I’ve worked with," Mr Shirley said.

"Papakaio is really excited to have him back."

