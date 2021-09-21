Rural burglaries prompt police warning

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Oamaru police are investigating a spate of burglaries at rural properties, and have issued a reminder to farmers to lock up their property.

Yesterday morning, a silver Toyota Hilux, registration MLW277, was stolen from a Kakanui property.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said the owner of the vehicle disturbed the offenders about 4am, before they took off, and police were appealing for any sightings of the vehicle.

‘‘If anyone sees that vehicle around, we’d like to hear about it,’’ Sgt Wilkinson said.

On Sunday morning, outboard motors were taken from a property at Reidston.

Sgt Wilkinson reminded rural residents to ensure they had appropriate security measures in place, not to leave keys in their vehicles and to report any suspicious behaviour to police.

Phone 105 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

rebecca.ryan@odt.co.nz